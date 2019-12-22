Sebastiano D’Amico from the University’s Geosciences Department gave a lecture at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria on the use of multidisciplinary scientific methods by those people connected with cultural heritage sites. With the help of videos and various photos and illustrations, Dr D’Amico (pictured) showed these principles in practice on a number of archaeological locations in Malta, Sicily and southern Italy. He concluded the lecture by showing graphically and through sound readings the ‘death’ of the Dwejra Azure Window. Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria chairman Antoine Vassallo presented Dr D’Amico with various books available at Il-Ħaġar.

