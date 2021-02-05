Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria will be celebrating the eighth anniversary with a programme of events between February 26 and 28. The anniversary programme also coincides with the third year from the death of Mro Joseph Vella.

An exhibition highlighting connections between Mro Vella and Oliver Friggieri, who died recently, will open on Friday, February 26. On Saturday, February 27, three events will occur – the third Joseph Vella memorial lecture by Rev. Prof. Saviour Caruana on St Augustine’s De Musica, followed by the opening of an exhibition of sacred art by Aaron Formosa and a recital by the Laudate Pueri choir at St George’s Basilica in the evening.

Mass for the repose of Il-Ħaġar’s benefactors will be held at the basilica on Sunday, February 28. The Laudate Pueri choir will take part.

For registration visit events@heartofgozo.org.mt