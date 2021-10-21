Visitors to Joseph The Silent Witness exhibition, inaugurated by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma at Il-Ħaġar museum, in Victoria, on the occasion of the special Year of St Joseph, can get a special publication complementing the event.

The catalogue in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series is a full-colour 120-pager featuring some 70 exhibits, including paintings, statues, bozzettos and silver items as well as documentation.

Making it still more interesting and useful, the catalogue is enhanced with four write-ups explaining the title, survey the development of the iconography of St Joseph, discuss the teachings about this Gospel figure and describe an unusual painting meriting inclusion in a restoration project at this cultural centre.

The exhibition can be visited until the end of November, from 9am to 5pm, seven days a week. Entrance is free.