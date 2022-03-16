Architect Richard England will be the guest artist in ‘Meet the Artist’ series at Il-Ħaġar museum and cultural centre in Victoria on Saturday at 11am.

He will be interviewed by former The Times of Malta editor Steve Mallia.

England is currently exhibiting a wide range of items, displayed along various sections of Il-Ħaġar.

The 80 items on show include architectural photos, concept drawings, designs and sketches, the ‘Viaggio in Italia’ and the ‘Mythopoli’ collections, interpretations of the Victoria Citadel and other aspects of Gozo. Also on display are stamp designs supported with a special philatelic folder.

Concurrently with the exhibition, Il-Ħaġar is publishing a 130-page catalogue, including interesting comments and write-ups by important authors like Giovanni Bonello and John Spike.

Booking for the interview on Saturday is recommended on events @heartofgozo.org.mt.

The exhibition remains open until April 18 from 9am to 5pm seven days a week. Entrance is free of charge.