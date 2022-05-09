A restoration project on an old painting at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria is under way.

The project is being led by Dr Michela Fasce. She had noticed the painting, La Sacra Famiglia nella Bottega di San Giuseppe (The Holy Family in St Joseph’s Workshop), last year while visiting Il-Ħaġar for a lecture. The painting forms part of the museum’s collection.

In spite of the damages suffered over the centuries, the painting possesses numerous attractive aspects. The Virgin Mary is seen reading, with a sewing basket next to her, while Jesus is handing tools to his father, Joseph, who is smoothing a wooden board.

Preliminary studies and work have already resulted in the identification of quality work, possibly from northern Italy.

Inferior mendings and overpainting are being eliminated to arrive at a quality oil painting. The painting is actually quite unusual for this early period.

Fasce began her academic career by graduating from the University of Genoa.

Ever since, she has been specialising in conservation and restoration as well as publishing and teaching these skills.