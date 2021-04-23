Il-Ħaġar museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria, will be welcoming visitors again from April 26. To satisfy the visitors’ requests, it has been decided to extend the five temporary exhibitions which were limited to the museum’s website when the museums were closed by the health authorities in March.

Twilights, on various levels, offers 40 sacred art items by Aaron Formosa. A full-colour 60-pager exhibition catalogue is available. Vexilla Regis ‒ housed in a showcase on level -1 - features a range of crucifixes from different periods. Video Room 2 is the venue for A Meeting of Minds featuring documents and manuscripts highlighting connections between professors Joseph Vella and Oliver Friggieri.

A typical Good Friday procession includes hundreds of statuettes made by Joseph Agius, Lino Fardell and Paul Muscat. They are showcased in Video Room 1. The Gozo Philatelic Society showcase on level -1 looks at Malta’s first stamp, including rare items.

Opening hours are 9am to 5pm, seven days a week.

Entrance is free.