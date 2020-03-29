The disturbing times we are currently experiencing is the topic of the March editorial of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex and inevitably the flavour is somehow more sober than usual. Issues relating to health, the environment and the diocese are succinctly reported and reflected upon.

Elsewhere, in this periodical there is an appeal for serious historical research on the island which, for example, could confirm that in the 12th century Christianity survived in Gozo long after it had died out in its sister island.

A section is devoted to parliamentary questions and the answers record the status of several infrastructural projects that are in progress. Other articles deal with the sterling work of Wirt Għawdex over the past year, the winner of the National Volunteer of the Year Award, a successful boxing extravaganza at the Sports Complex, the attractions of Kenuna Tower Gardens and the role of the Gozo Business Chamber.