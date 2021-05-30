This month’s edition (no. 1,028) of the journal Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been published.

The front cover features a Maltese cross made of filigree craftwork in Gozo.

The content focuses momentarily on Gozo’s gastronomic delights and cleverly explains how they are paradoxically related both to tradition and the here-and-now.

It then moves on to describe other genuine products from Gozo that merit more attention even from local consumers than at present.

The jovial tone of these articles contrasts with an article in which Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma criticises the attempts to decriminalise abortion and the use of marijuana.

Elsewhere, the imminent launching of the fast ferry service is briefly described, alongside updates on the rebuilding of the sports centre in Victoria and a number of rural roads.

The periodical also celebrates the joint apolitical front formed by all the island’s town and village mayors in their determination to save Gozo from overdevelopment.

Also of interest is an article dealing with the launching of the Gozo Artisan Network which seeks to promote crafts that include lacework, pottery, glass making and weaving.