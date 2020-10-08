The August-September issue of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has been designated a special edition to mark the appointment and installation of the new Bishop of Gozo Anton Teuma, as well as the departure to Rome of his predecessor, Bishop Mgr Mario Grech, to take up his new post as secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops at the Vatican.

Most of the illustrated content covers various aspects in the lives and work of the two bishops, including their family background, education and the previous posts they held in the diocese. There are also pen portraits of both bishops by people who worked closely with them in various contexts.

Other items in the publication focus on Pawlu Mizzi, the ‘father of Maltese publications’, on the first anniversary of his demise, and on the linguist and writer Ninu Cremona, a national figure, with an appeal for the proper rehabilitation and maintenance of the latter’s grave. Other articles explore the cult of St Joseph on the island, and the connection between the Church and sport.

Readers who are not subscribed and would like to obtain a copy of this special souvenir edition may e-mail ilhajjafghawdex@gozodiocese.org, or find Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex on Facebook.