One of the articles in the latest edition of this periodical deals with the Phoenician catacombs of Għar Gerduf in Ta’ Kerċem, neglected for centuries, but now in line for some much-needed State protection.

Other topics include an extensive coverage of the installation of Mgr Giovann Cefai as Bishop in Perù, the ever-growing Gozo Half Marathon, an annual athletic festival which this year attracted 1,450 athletes and 20 years of the Gozo Tourism Association.

Other articles concern medicinal plants found locally, the passing of three well-known personalities and the election of the first Gozitan to the European Parliament.