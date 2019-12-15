The latest issue of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex includes a copy of a preliminary submission presented by former Gozo minister Anton Tabone to the steering committee of the coming Constitutional Convention proposing the constitutional recognition of Gozo’s regional status.

There is an extensive homage to the late Pawlu Mizzi, a pioneering publisher of Maltese literature, and a shorter one to Alfred Rapa, the successful singer and composer who passed away recently. We read also about Joe W. Psaila’s most recent work, Pranzu Statali, an imaginary encounter of some of Malta’s foremost historical figures written entirely in verse.

Other pages cover diocesan news, sports, the salubrious pro­perties of local fauna, exhibitions, public talks, festivals, poetry, the scourge of overdevelopment, the harm caused by man-made fires, and a brief, insightfully disturbing diagnosis of corruption.

Short reports mark the opening of the Gozo Innovation Hub, plans for an astronomical observatory in Nadur and a University-run trainee dental clinic in Għajnsielem.