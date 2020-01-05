The latest edition of this periodical, lavishly illustrated in full colour, offers characteristically varied reading on a range of subjects, including interesting experiences by missionaries, choirs and solo singers, sixth form students and bikers.

Two book reviews cover recently-published works on the history of Maltese lace and the village of Ta’ Kerċem. Among the regular features, there are articles on dialect, blue-blooded holy saints and local fauna.

The traditional art of Christmas cribs and pasturi-making is featured in the main article. The edition also contains a useful index of events covered during 2019.