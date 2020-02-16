The latest edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex commemorates one of Gozo’s distinct icons, G.P.F. Agius de Soldanis – priest, scholar and historian – on the 250th anniversary of his death. The editiorial, however, laments the poor state of his bust in Villa Rundle and appeals to the authorities to upgrade the upkeep of such monuments.

Two book reviews – one on de Soldanis and another on the literary works of the late Bishop Nikol Cauchi – enrich the diversity of this periodical.

An opinion piece tackles the dilemma of what to call the Gozo capital – Rabat or Victoria. Another interesting read is about an eight-year-old boy who swam from Comino to Gozo, undaunted by the adverse weather, determined to raise environmental awareness.