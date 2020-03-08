The cover story of the latest edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex spotlights the successful Gozitan band The Travellers. The periodical reports on the forthcoming papal visit and on diocesan and social events. Other articles include the consolidation of the Don Bosco Past Pupils Association, an evidence-based report on the local weather, a synopsis of a post-graduate study on Dwejra and a mini biography of Dr Loranne Vella Zahra, discoverer of Salmonella Gozo.

Literary, historical, sports, philately and ecological works also feature in the issue.