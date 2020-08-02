The June-July 2020 edition of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex has recently been published.

COVID-19 resurfaces in verse and prose: apart from poetry on the topic, various articles deal with the positives one can take from these hard times and its effects on sporting events and the economy.

A pictorial resumé keeps readers in touch with ongoing pro­jects around Malta’s sister island, and about the appearance of dolphins in Mġarr Harbour.

There are also contributions in the field of ecology, photography and philately.

Two articles record particular anniversaries in Nadur and Xewkija, while a reflective study focuses on the material and spiritual significance of perfume in the Scripture, which mentions as many as 30 different types of perfume.

Another article traces the journal’s contribution to the national language through its consistent use of standard Maltese, updated from time to time according to directives given by the Akkademja tal-Malti.

In the Gozo diocese news section, one can read about the designate Bishop of Gozo and the participation of Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary in the global recitation of the Rosary last May.

The publication is this year celebrating its 75th anniversary, making it one of oldest surviving periodicals in the country.