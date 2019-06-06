Italian trio Il Volo arrived in Malta on Thursday ahead of their show on Friday at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre.

Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble were greeted by a number of fans, signed autographs and took selfies.

IlVolo are touring with their new album Musica.

In addition to the song Musica che resta, the album contains two previously unreleased works, Fino a quando fa bene and Vicinissimo.

Il Volo recently received the Gold Creator Award, a recognition that YouTube attributes to channels that exceed one million members.