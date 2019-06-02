Italian trio Il Volo will be performing at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Malta on July 19.

Comprising Piero Barone, Ignazio Boschetto and Gianluca Ginoble, Il Volo are touring with their new album Musica.

In addition to the song Musica che resta, the album contains two previously unreleased works, Fino a quando fa bene and Vicinissimo.

The three artists started their career in 2009, and their constant ascent has led them to duet with artists like Barbra Streisand and Placido Domingo, and winning the prestigious Sanremo Festival in the process.

Il Volo recently received the Gold Creator Award, a recognition that YouTube attributes to channels that exceed one million members.