Italian restoration specialist Michela Fasce is currently working on an interesting oil painting which has suffered strongly the ravages of time at Il-Ħaġar museum in Victoria.

Measuring almost one square metre, the painting shows the three members of the Holy Family in Joseph’s workshop in quite an unusual iconographical style from the post-reformation period.

As a result of the damage accumulated through years of unfortunate neglect, it was decided to include this work in the museum’s conservation project, which has already given new life to other exhibits.

It is hoped that a more accurate date and the artist’s name can be identified when restoration is concluded. In the meantime, the restoration project is open to visitors at level 2 of the museum. Visitors can view Fasce at work. It is the policy of Il-Ħaġar’s managment to let viewers follow undergoing restoration work to better appreciate our heritage.

Although financial help is forthcoming from individual and institutional supporters, additional donations are always most welcome to be able to expand and extend restoration works.