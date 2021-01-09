Josip Ilicic scored a goal and set up two others as Atalanta moved up to fourth in Serie A on Saturday with a 4-1 win over midtable Benevento.

The 32-year-old proved he has returned to his best after two months out with personal problems after the first coronavirus lockdown last year.

The Sloven striker was omnipresent for the northerners with captain Papu Gomez still frozen out after clashing with coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.