Josip Ilicic returned to Atalanta on Monday after nearly two months away from the Serie A team for unspecified personal reasons, Italian media reported.
Slovene Ilicic, 32, didn't finish the last Serie A campaign following its post-lockdown restart, and returned to his home country in July.
The forward, a key player in a team that scored nearly 100 goals in Serie A last season, also missed his team's Champions League quarter-final with Paris Saint-Germain, lost 2-1 thanks to two last-gasp goals from the French champions.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us