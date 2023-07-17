A man who allegedly threatened to “cut up” his pregnant 15-year-old ex and burn her mother alive in her car, was remanded in custody on arraignment barely three months after being granted bail over another domestic violence incident.

John Junior Pace, a 27-year-old blacksmith from Gżira, was escorted to court on Monday following the series of threatening messages he allegedly sent to his ex-girlfriend who is six months pregnant with his child.

The messages ran along the lines that “if the teen were to get in touch with another man he would cut her up and also her family," court was told on Monday.

He also threatened to burn down her mother’s car, with the woman inside.

The girl and her mother reported the threats - which they allegedly received from the Facebook profile of a third-party - to the police domestic violence unit on Saturday.

The Facebook profile belonged to a 61-year-old friend of the accused, who later told police that he had lent Pace his mobile phone because he wanted to message his ex.

On Monday, the accused pleaded not guilty to causing his ex and her mother to fear violence, insults and threats, breaching the terms of a Protection Order and breaching previous bail conditions and relapsing.

Prosecuting inspector Sherona Buhagiar explained that the accused had been arraigned in April over another episode of domestic violence which he later admitted and was granted bail for.

The protection order was supposed to give the victims a sense of security.

The victims' lawyer, Rachel Tua, pointed out that this was not the first incident of its kind.

When all was considered, given the nature of the offences and the fact that he had ignored previous court orders, the accused’s character was neither “credible nor trustworthy”, argued the prosecutor when objecting to the defence’s request for bail.

Lawyer Franco Debono countered that this case allegedly involved verbal, not physical threats. In such circumstances, it would be opportune for the court to appoint a probation officer to monitor the accused.

However, after hearing submissions, the court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, turned down the request observing that the alleged incident took place only a few weeks after the accused had been granted bail in separate proceedings.

Moreover, he was under a protection order in respect of the victims.

The court did not have the peace of mind that the accused would abide by any conditions imposed upon him if granted bail.

The court recommended that the Director of Prisons afford the accused as much assistance as possible regarding his behaviour towards his alleged victims whose names were banned from publication.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

Lawyer Rachel Tua appeared parte civile.