A large quantity of liquid farm waste found its way to the Gozo sewer following the heavy rainfall and had it not been for the timely action of Water Services Corporation workers, the incident could have jeopardised months of work and investment running into multimillion euros, the corporation said.

It said in a statement the incident could also have affected the recently repaired submarine outfall and diffuser.

Farmers in Gozo had access to a state of the art slurry treatment facility, which gave a concrete sustainable solution to dispose of such waste. This service was suspended until Monday to allow sufficient time for the required recovery processes to take place.

The WSC, said it was currently drastically beefing up its enforcement sections, including live monitoring equipment. Perpetrators would face drastic action and would be held responsible for any damages sustained to its infrastructure. The assistance of the police would also be sought as required.

The corporation reiterated that sewage infrastructure was very complex and delicate and that such infrastructure was damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system.

It was, therefore, very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper were discharged in the system.

There was at least two instances this year of animal waste clogging the Gozo sewage treatment plant.

Any suspected foul play or problems with the sewer could be reported to the corporation on freephone: 8007 6400; e-mail: customercare@wsc.com.mt; website live chat: www.wsc.com.mt; or through the corporation's social media.