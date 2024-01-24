Two men who illegally dumped tonnes of material in a large area opposite Ta’ Qali National Park ignored a Planning Authority order to stop and continued doing so for years.

Bryden and Joseph Azzopardi have now amassed fines of €87,000 which are still accruing on a daily basis, the authority said on Wednesday.

Enforcement teams descended on the large 13,000 square metre site on Wednesday morning to clear it at the contravenor’s expense, three months after they closed off the area using concrete blocks and almost eight years after the site was first slapped with an enforcement notice.

Police officers accompanied the enforcement officers to the site. Work to clear the site is expected to take days, given the size of the site and extent of illegal dumping there, the PA said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to case number EC39/20, the men did not have permission to change the use of the site from an agricultural field to a place where stones and inert material are deposited.

The PA first issued an enforcement notice for illegal dumping at the site in June 2016 and subsequently interevened to remove the illegally deposited material. Four years later, the site was again found to be acting as an illegal dumping ground and the PA issued another enforcement notice.

The PA then stepped in to partially clear the site in July 2021 and in November 2023 closed the area off using concrete blocks, after discovering that the illegal dumping had continued unabated.