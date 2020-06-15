Birdlife Malta has been waiting 10 years for action over illegal hunting structures in Miżieb which it had identified in a detailed report, according to a new document by a coalition of 60 NGOs.

The coalition Spazji Miftuħa (Open Spaces) is opposing the handing over of Miżieb, situated between Xemxija and Manikata, and L-Aħrax in Mellieħa to the hunters’ lobby FKNK.

Following a meeting with the Prime Minister in May, the coalition has drawn up a new report on illegal hunting structures in Miżieb, which it has sent to the PA’s chair Vince Cassar, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia and Robert Abela.

The document (see on pdf below) is a follow-up to a separate report, drawn up in 2010 by BirdLife Malta showing over 256 illegal structures in the area.

The 2010 report took two months to compile as it included the exact co-ordinates of each structure. Hunting hides varied from concrete towers and treetop platforms to small wooden huts and simple screens.

Structures are rampant and possibly still within the numbers indicated in the 2010 report

Of the 256 hunting and trapping hides recorded at that time, at least 23 hides were located within the boundaries of the is-Simar Bird Sanctuary area.

Unfortunately, over the past decade "no clear action was taken" about the flagged structures and the PA did not send any feedback to BirdLife Malta, the coalition says in its latest report.

The coalition added that according to the PA’s own map server, an FKNK official and FKNK itself have been slapped with an enforcement notice.

While one case had been closed, the one against the hunting lobby over illegal signage is pending.

The coalition is calling for an official reply on any action taken on the 2010 report and for action on illegal structures flagged in its new report. Seven structures were spotted during a one hour walk along pathways in Miżieb on June 10.

“This reinforces the argument that a lobby should not be rewarded with land management rights when its past is rampant with abuse and illegalities on the same land,” the coalition believes.

Spazji Miftuħa is also calling for a survey of all of Miżieb: “there is enough evidence that such structures are rampant and possibly still within the numbers indicated in the 2010 report.”

Image from 2010 report handed to MEPA/PA showing hunting and trapping structures.

How did Miżieb come about?*

In the late 1950s the Israeli government gifted Malta with some 10,000 trees, consisting primarily of Aleppo Pine, Olive and Juniper.

Miżieb and L-Aħrax were chosen as the new home for these trees, and afforestation began on the Miżieb ridge.

In the early 1970s more trees were planted in the Miżieb area, this time in collaboration with several NGOs and the Malta Ornithological Society (today's BirdLife Malta).

The site was has also been used for a scientific bird ringing project, and nature walks by the public.

In 1986 the government gave permission to the hunters association to use it as a hunting area.

The woodland has since been claimed by the FKNK as a hunting ground, and although they have no legal entitlement, they have sued citizens who walked in these woodlands, only to have their trespassing case dismissed on lack of proof of land entitlement.

* Information provided by Spazji Miftuħa

Attached files Spazji Miftuha Report June 2020