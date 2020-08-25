A vehicle transporting three turtles without the necessary documentation was intercepted in a joint operation on Monday by the Border Inspection Post, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), and the Customs Department.

The turtles, identified as Testudo hermanni, were imported illegally so legal action will be taken.



Both the vehicle and the turtles were withheld. The turtles were handed over to ERA officials while the vehicle was retained by Customs.