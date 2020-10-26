Having partially watched and listened to President George Vella’s views on the illegal migrants’ plight in fleeing from oppressive governments on the African continent, I would like to add my layman’s reflections.

Firstly, my admiration for President Vella’s sound moral and ethical views on humanity’s vicissitudes have remained steadfast ever since I came to know him in the mid-1990s while I was reading towards my honours degree in Maltese.

While it is sympathetically acknowledged that certain EU member countries are reluctant to admit Africans fleeing their countries for perceived better opportunities within the EU, I think other relevant factors need to be carefully examined in pursuit of a lasting solution to this modern-day human tragedy of shameful proportions.

I not being politically affiliated to any formal group, let us firstly admit that the hordes escaping corrupt African administrations, though illegal, are compelled by existing deterrent conditions in their countries of origin. But not all those seeking haven in the EU are genuine candidates. As such, we should not seek to sanctify all as a gracious group in dire need of help. The EU needs to constantly approach the signal plight of each individual with utmost caution.

Relatively recent disturbances in Germany, France, the UK and elsewhere, all of which emanated from within these fleeing hordes, should serve as warning signs to maintain constant vigilance.

We should treat all others as we ourselves wish to be treated

Countries like Poland and Hungary have legitimate rights in refusing entry to these persons of vastly different cultures who – again reverting to the aforesaid historical experiences – after settling in their new home seek by all means to ‘change’ the whole civilisation of their host countries to suite their own selfish, sometimes criminal and often politically motivated agendas.

Likewise, the southern European countries such as Malta, Italy, Spain and Greece bearing the brunt of these invasion-like arrivals, again rightfully – as members of the EU club – insist that their northern counterparts help bear the burden for providing all the human needs due to this dire problem.

But wouldn’t it be far more beneficial to all parties, that is, the EU as much as the fleeing hordes, to seek lasting solutions on the African continent itself necessitating no need to flee their native countries? After all, does this ongoing human tragedy not truly hark back to the European colonial exploits of yesteryear?

If the old European colonisers were so capable of raping the African continent, which historical practices led to the present status quo, should it not be their moral responsibility to ‘fix’ the relevant African corrupt administrations causing this present day havoc upon their own people and the results of which flow directly on to their European neighbours?

Humanity frequently prides itself with a pat on the back, as being ever so sanctimonious while repeatedly prodding and chiding each other with insatiable greed and a never-ending desire to dominate.

In the face of such arrogance bordering on the uncivilised, who can blame other lesser powers seeking to arm themselves with nuclear warheads to save their very existence when they find themselves surrounded by megalomaniac administrations?

Yes, the world does need a ‘new world order’ but not the kind America had in mind under George H. Bush.

Ideally, before all other considerations we need to reform our own ‘being human’ to truly uphold our basic mores such as respect towards each other.

Implicit in this human concept is always having to cultivate self-discipline, to treat all others as we ourselves wish to be treated and to discard all basic animal instincts inherent within our genomes.

I know I’m not suggesting anything new but it is worthwhile refreshing our collective memories and reflecting upon them in one communal endeavour to always aim at harmony among nations for the benefit of all humanity not least of which I include our own very progeny!