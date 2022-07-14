Illegal road closures related to construction works saw access to the Gżira health centre totally cut off to drivers, according to mayor Conrad Borg Manche.

On Thursday morning, all three streets which lead to the community health centre in Gżira, Triq San Albert, Triq Carlo Manche and Triq Belvedere, were blocked without seeking any permission, Borg Manche confirmed with Times of Malta.

While the local council reported the illegalities to the police and LESA, no enforcement was forthcoming and up until 1 pm, when he last inspected the scene, access had yet to be restored to these roads, the mayor said.

“Every day we have to beg the authorities to come and carry out effective enforcement,” Borg Manche said.

“It is a daily problem that is becoming tiresome. This is why we resort to writing on Facebook daily about which road closures we’ve authorised because otherwise the council will be blamed for not doing its best when unfortunately it's other authorities who are empowered to step in in such situations.

“God forbid there’s an emergency heading for the clinic because the only way to access it is by driving up a one-way road.”

The mayor added that it is disappointing to note that enforcement on such issues appears to be taken lightly.

“LESA officers come to Gżira in the early hours of the morning to fine cars parked on corners, but throughout the rest of the day, they are nowhere to be seen. Rightfully so, this is irritating to residents. Enforcement is the biggest issue our country is facing and it must be tackled.”

Questions have been sent to the police and to LESA.