An illegal scrapyard on agricultural land in Xewkija in Gozo started to be cleared by the Planning Authority on Thursday.

The site is being cleared through “a direct action operation”.

The operation is being carried out by PA officers helped by the police.

The site user had been warned several times to clear the site himself, the PA said.

Clearing the site. Photo: Planning Authority

The illegal scrapyard, covering an area of around 25,000m2 at Tal-Ħniena, is subject to two enforcement notices, one of which carries a daily penalty which has now reached €50,000.

The land was abusively turned into a dump over the years. Most of the junk dumped is dilapidated vehicles and parts.

Truckloads of dumped material started to be taken away on Thursday. This will now be taken to waste management facilities.

The operation also aims to return the land to its original state.

The Planning Authority in action. Photo: PA

The direct action is being carried out at the expense of the site user.

The authority said dilapidated vehicles and similar waste must only be disposed of in licensed waste facilities.