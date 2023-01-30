An illegal structure set up on the pavement in front of a Marsascala eatery has been removed, nine months after residents flagged the encroachment with the authorities.

The Marsascala Residents’ Network claimed last year that businesses were taking pavements away from pedestrians, often illegally, making them difficult to navigate especially for those with pushchairs or mobility issues.

Among others, it contacted the Planning Authority over a wooden structure outside Taninu Bistro, in Triq is-Salini.

A notice dated July 29 and published in The Malta Government Gazette on August 17 confirmed that the eatery had breached permit conditions by setting up a wooden structure on the public pavement.

It also changed the use of public land in front of it by placing tables and chairs there.

A separate notice said another eatery on the other side of the locality – Fajtata

Kiosk – was set up permanently in a public parking area, changing the use of public land into a place for commercial activity.

The PA had initially told Times of Malta it was unable to act against the eateries as they had yet to be “legally served” with the enforcement notice against them.

But, in October, the authority said the outlets had been served with an enforcement notice and no appeal was made.

Multiple e-mails sent to the authority for an update about any action taken against the eateries remained unanswered but, by mid-December, the Fajtata kiosk was gone.

The structure outside Taninu, however, remained in place into the new year, with residents decrying inaction by the planning authority.

The Marsascala Residents’ Network had told Times of Malta it feared their locality would suffer the same fate as other localities such as Sliema and Marsaxlokk that lost stretches of public promenade to businesses.

The structure was finally spotted gone in recent days.