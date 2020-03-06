An illegal bird trapping site has been uncovered in a historic fort in Kalkara, conservationists said on Friday.

In a statement, Birdlife Malta said that drone footage had revealed nets and protected birds that were being kept in cages inside Fort Ricasoli.

The trapping site, which was not registered with the authorities, was found with unattended nets on the ground.

Birdlife said that officers from the police’s Administrative Law Enforcement unit - responsible for monitoring hunters, had removed the nets and confiscated some two dozen protected birds that were being kept in captivity illegally at the site.

Although the government’s Wild Birds Regulation Unit (WBRU) experts were called to the site, they said they were unable to, and so Environment and Resources Authority personal were called to help collect and identify the confiscated birds.

The protected species included short-toed larks, robins, a dunnock, a tree pipit and several chaffinches and linnets.

Birdlife said the birds were inspected by a vet, and later ringed and released at the Għadira Nature Reserve.

The welfare conditions of most of the birds were poor. The illegally fitted rings and harnesses were all removed.

Investigations by police are still ongoing.