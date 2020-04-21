Three cases of illegal turtle dove hunting were observed and documented by a team from the Committee Against Bird Slaughter (CABS) on Monday morning.

In a statement on Tuesday, the organisation said Administrative Law Enforcement officers were alerted and managed to catch two hunters near Selmun, one with a freshly killed dove hidden in his clothing.

The two men – together with a minor and another hunter - had been previously filmed by CABS while they fired numerous shots at turtle doves and collecting at least one dead bird.

Both are expected to be charged with hunting a protected species. Video footage showing the group aiming at, killing and collecting turtle doves will be submitted as evidence for the case.

Just before the incident, the birdwatchers were at Xemxija where members of the public reported shots coming from within the boundaries of the Simar Bird Sanctuary.

A hunter was seen hiding behind a bush and shooting at passing turtle doves within the protected zone where no hunting is allowed, CABS wildlife crime officer Fiona Burrows, who was in charge of the operation, said.

The police were alerted and the responding officers were shown the position of the poacher on Google Earth.

But the man was tipped off, packed his stuff including several dead birds, and ran off, Burrows said.

She added that it was not known if the police had identified the poacher in the meantime.

Just like in the first case, CABS passed on all video evidence to the police.

“Killing protected birds within a bird sanctuary is a very severe offence. We expect the police and WBRU to do their utmost to identify the culprit so he can face trial”, Burrows said.

CABS said its volunteers on Monday afternoon searched a part of the Miżieb woodland, managed by the hunters’ federation. Besides numerous fresh cartridges, an injured turtle dove with typical gunshot injuries was retrieved and later passed on to Birdlife Malta.

CABS teams also witnessed attempts to shoot down turtle doves in Dwejra, San Martin and Wardija.

“The birds were shot at and shot down. There has been a sharp increase in the number of shots fired in the last days, with hundreds heard yesterday and the day before. This comes at the same time when we see the first huge wave of turtle doves arriving here”, CABS press officer Axel Hirschfeld said.