The Planning Authority (PA), in collaboration with Transport Malta (TM), have, over the past two nights, removed 20 illegal billboards from a number of major roads around Malta.

Billboards that did not have development permission, as well as those that had failed to honour their obligation to renew their annual license with TM, were removed.

The PA started its operation along major distribution roads which included Triq Aldo Moro, Triq Guiseppe Garibaldi and Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa.

Officers from the PA’s compliance and enforcement directorate coordinated the operation with the assistance of officers from the TM’s enforcement unit.

The operation was carried out late evening to cause the least disruption and inconvenience possible. Further action will be taken over the coming days.

The PA said the operation was carried out to ensure safety along the road infrastructure and to guarantee a fair playing field for advertising operators.

The removal of the billboards is being carried out at the expense of the respective offenders.