An unidentified white substance discharged illegally into the sewer system has forced the Water Services Corporation to shutdown operations at its Gozo sewage plant.

In a statement, the corporation said the measure was taken to ensure that the plant’s operations are safeguarded and that it recovers treatment efficacy as soon as possible.

The Corporation said it had informed the relevant environmental authorities and is gathering all information which will be passed on to the police.

It reiterated that sewage infrastructure is very complex and delicate and that such infrastructure is damaged through the improper use of the urban sewer system. It is very important that only human toilet waste and degradable toilet paper are discharged into the system.

Any suspected foul play or problems with the sewer can be reported to the Corporation on Freephone: 8007 6400; email: customercare@wsc.com.mt; Website live chat: www.wsc.com.mt; or through social media.