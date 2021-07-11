Illegally trapped waders found at a wader trapping site in the south of Malta have been released back into the wild after they were confiscated and rehabilitated.

The birds were confiscated on Thursday in a joint operation between the police Environmental Protection Unit (EPU) and the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA).

Government-appointed veterinarians sought Birdlife’s assistance for the rehabilitation of the birds, which were released back into the wild on Friday after they were ringed.

All were checked by veterinarians who certified the majority of them as fit for release at Birdlife’s three nature reserves - at Għadira, Simar and Salina, which provide the ideal habitat for wading birds.

The trapping sites was located from information passed on to the police by the Committee Against Bird Slaughter. The birds found included stone curlews; wood, green and common sandpipers; black-tailed godwits; ringed and little ringed plovers; spotted redshanks and common greenshanks.

They were trapped through the use of clap nets, bird callers, an ample supply of water and bird decoys. The find also included a whole flock of black-winged stilts.

Birdlife appealed to members of the public spotting illegal trapping activity to document such activity with photos and videos and inform the organisation.