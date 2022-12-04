Around this time of year, I usually write about HIV in honour of World AIDS Day, which falls on December 1, however, today, I’m writing about another condition we still haven’t understood enough to cure: dementia.

On November 28, my paternal grandmother passed away after bravely battling dementia for 12 years. I know that everyone thinks this about their beloved grandparents but my grandmother was exceptional in every way. Strong, forward-thinking and insightful, her limited formal education often put to shame people with several degrees. She was clever and inquisitive and it informed her compassion for others.

She spread love and understanding where other people of her generation would sow judgement. Her generosity of spirit was legendary; she invited people she knew lived alone to her table every Easter and Christmas and they became extended family.

One of my most endearing memories of her remains me watching her complete the newspaper crossword every single day while drinking a well-deserved cup of clove-infused coffee. Even when she was starting to lose bits and pieces of herself, she still managed that puzzle years into her illness – a source of astonishment to all of us.

Just two days after she died, the BBC published an article stating that there had finally been a breakthrough in Alzheimer’s and that the first drug that slows the destruction of the brain had been discovered. Reading that so soon after the loss was a bittersweet moment and I couldn’t help but think of the line Alfredo utters in the cult classic Cinema Paradiso when shown a film reel that is fireproof: “Progress always comes late.”

In 2015, it was estimated that at least 6,071 people lived with dementia, which amounted to around 1.5 per cent of the Maltese population. Thanks to an ageing population, this number was projected to almost double by 2030. As with many illnesses in Malta, the amount of support you can get is still very limited, with many sufferers having to depend on family to take care of their daily needs.

There is nothing quite as heart-breaking as the first time your loved one asks you who you are after a lifetime of love and affection - Anna Marie Galea

And while this has been one of the only ways forward so far, with our socio-economic and cultural landscape changing, it does indeed beg the question of what will happen to our old if they are either childless or have children who are unable or unwilling to help them out. It’s a terrifying prospect and one about which there are still next to no discussions being had.

On top of that, there is the ripple effect of devastation that the illness leaves on carers. Because support groups aren’t exactly a popular concept in Malta, many carers feel isolated, exhausted and in need of some form of outlet for their struggles. There is nothing quite as heart-breaking as the first time your loved one asks you who you are after a lifetime of love and affection and, as a society, we still don’t seem to recognise the importance of opening up about our battles.

The ignorance I have encountered personally is something incredible in a time when information is so readily available.

We need to get better at speaking about the things that hurt us: only then can we truly honour our suffering and that of those who have been silenced into submission by the illness that forgets its own name.