The European Respiratory Society estimates the European prevalence of asthma to be 8.2 per cent in adults and 9.4 per cent in children, with an economic burden of €17.7 billion per year in Europe alone.

Asthma is caused by inherited and environmental factors working together. Symptoms most commonly occur following an allergic reaction to external triggers such as house dust mites, pollen and several types of animal fur and bird feathers. This causes inflammation and contraction of the airways, leading to symptoms such as breathlessness, cough, chest tightness and wheezing.

Among the important participants in airway inflammation is a special type of protein called the ‘CCR4 receptor’ which is produced in the lungs by particular types of inflammatory cells. Patients with asthma have more CCR4 receptors than normal, and this contributes to making asthma symptoms worse. Internationally, scientists have been working on new medicines which could block the effects of CCR4 as a potentially new way to manage asthma.

At the University of Malta, we have been studying why patients with asthma have an increased number of CCR4 receptors. We cultured airway cells in a laboratory and treated them in such a way as to make them give off small amounts of light when the DNA pathways necessary to produce CCR4 are active. We successively exposed the cells to various inflammatory chemicals which are commonly produced by the lungs of patients with asthma. Using specialised equipment, we then studied how much light was given off by these cells, under various experimental conditions.

Interestingly, we found that some of these inflammatory chemicals are able to activate special DNA mechanisms which then lead to higher CCR4 production. This can explain why patients with asthma produce more CCR4 receptors and emphasises their role in asthma. It also strengthens the need to have new safe and effective anti-asthma medicines that work on CCR4. Indeed, we now aim to study how certain medicines influence these CCR4 mechanisms in order to be able to find ways to reduce their activity.

Alessia Carta, a medical laboratory scientist, carried out this research as part of her MSc (Melit.) degree in molecular pharmacology, under the supervision of Prof. Anthony Fenech and Dr Vanessa Petroni Magri. She passed with distinction and graduated on November 25, 2019. The work was exclusively funded through the Endeavour Scholarship Scheme, operated by the Ministry for Education and Employment.

Sound bites

• Scientists studying a distant galaxy cluster have discovered the biggest explosion seen in the universe since the Big Bang. The blast came from a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy hundreds of millions of light-years away. It released five times more energy than the previous record holder. The explosion occurred in the Ophiuchus galaxy cluster, about 390 million light-years from Earth.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200227114459.htm

• Using a machine-learning algorithm, MIT researchers have identified a powerful new antibiotic compound. In laboratory tests, the drug killed many of the world’s most problematic disease-causing bacteria, including some strains that are resistant to all known antibiotics. It also cleared infections in two different mouse-models. The computer model, which can screen more than a hundred million chemical compounds in a matter of days, is designed to pick out potential antibiotics that kill bacteria using different mechanisms than those of existing drugs. “We wanted to develop a platform that would allow us to harness the power of artificial intelligence to usher in a new age of antibiotic drug discovery,” says James Collins, senior author of the study.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/02/200220141748.htm

Did you know?

• The shortest academic paper is called ‘The unsuccessful self-treatment of a case of ‘writer’s block’’. It contains no words.

• In the time it takes you to read this fact, humans will have released about 6,000 more tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.

• A 1970 Nature paper found that men’s beards grow faster if they refrain from having sex.

• A gallon of petrol contains about 31,000 calories. That is as much as 121 Big Macs.

