Frank Lampard is relishing the prospect of leading Chelsea out of a poor run of Premier League form.

The 42-year-old former England midfielder’s future at Stamford Bridge has become a hot topic, with Chelsea having lost five of their last eight league matches.

Lampard’s emerging side are at home to Luton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday and a further slip-up against the Hatters will only add to the pressure on the Chelsea manager.

But the former Chelsea and England midfielder told reporters on Friday: “I’m a fighter first and foremost, it’s how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player.

“So when I packed up I could have easily stayed in the media or left football completely, I didn’t need to come back in.”

He added: “I love the job, and I love the fact that if there are tough times you can fight your way out of it.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta