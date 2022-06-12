After finishing second in the Italian Serie C Gold standings, runners-up to Bramante Pesaro, no one expected Malta International Tevin Falzon’s Vigor Matelica to go all the way and make history – Achieve promotion to Serie B.

But after the side beat Pescara 57-49 on Sunday in Game One of the Playoff finals, the Palasport Castelraimondo was sold out in two hours for Wednesday’s Game Two. Together with their fans, they achieved their goal when they beat Pescara Basket 77-49 in front of a packed gym and sealed the greatly desired promotion.

