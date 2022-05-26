Belarus tennis star Aliaksandra Sasnovich may be banned from Wimbledon but she insisted Wednesday that she opposed the ongoing war in Ukraine and supports players from the embattled country “100%”.

Belarusian players such as Sasnovich, compatriot and former world number one Victoria Azarenka, as well as a host of Russians including men’s world number two Daniil Medvedev, were declared persona non grata by Wimbledon in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

“I wanted to play Wimbledon so much, it’s one of my favourite tournaments but I respect the decision,” the 28-year-old told AFP at the French Open.

“Normally, I speak with some of the Ukraine players. We are not friends, we are just colleagues but I support them 100%.

