Caffe MOAK Luxol have had a particularly unstable season so far, however, they have made the Shield Final earlier in February, and lead their semifinal series of the Louis Borg Cup against ARMS Depiro by 13 points.

Speaking to the Times of Malta, coach Santino Coppa still believes his side will have to be at its best on Saturday (tip-off: 15.45) to go through to the final. This comes in spite of a 13-point aggregate lead of the Mtarfa side after a 68-55 victory on Thursday.

“Normally, the team that loses (the first leg) will have a strong psychological push to try and win and I sure believe that the 13 points are not enough to see us through,” Coppa said.

