In 2008, the Queen cancelled a party that was due to be held at The Ritz. The occasion was her diamond wedding anniversary a couple of months previously, and the idea was for guests to dine off tables sprinkled with Swarovski crystals, among other extravagances.

2008 was also the year when the credit crunch, austerity and the tightening of belts were all over the place. Rightly, Her Majesty figured that consumption on such a conspicuous scale would be insensitive and in bad taste. Modern monarchs inhabit a strange liminality where the majestic must somehow be reconciled with the demotic, and that was that.

Thing is, no one was foolish enough to imagine that the royal belt had been terribly tightened, and that the diamond couple had taken to eating microwaved baked beans out of a tin out of solidarity with the people. That, however, was not the point.

My low opinion of Joseph Muscat goes back to 2003. My weekly slot reviewing newspapers on Campus FM coincided with his weekly opinion pieces. I don’t quite remember which newspaper he wrote for, but I do remember his writing as a convenient fallback for when I ran out of fodder. The hollowness of his rhetoric and the complete lack of original thinking were breathtaking, and I’d have a field day saying so.

The first and last time I met him was actually at the Campus FM studio. He had by then graduated to being a candidate for the MEP elections, and was on his way to an interview. We exchanged warm greetings. He told me “So you’re the one who gives me shit every week.” I told him “Indeed, Sir.”

Throughout the years of (his) invincible glory, I’ve had occasion to describe him, in writing, as a ħaxxej (artful dodger) of the first order whose main concern was to pander to the basest instincts, so long as there was political dividend to be had.

Even so, I never thought of him as a particularly nasty or evil man. Nor did I ever think of him as someone who was in it to line his own pockets. I believed him when he sobbed his innocence in the Egrant matter – in his words, the “greatest lie in Maltese political history”.

Muscat is not just insensitive: he’s oblivious, reckless and nasty. Just the sort of things you’d expect a guy who had ‘Invictus’ tattooed on his arm to be

I’m afraid I am no longer so sure. In fact, I now think there’s something of the night about him. Let’s leave aside details like Keith Schembri, the middleman sipping espresso at Castille and chum Yorgen Fenech.

First, there was the tattoo. Now it’s perfectly fine to be proud of 10 massive victories at the polls, and it’s also fine to mark that achievement on oneself in some kind of symbolic way, including a private tattoo.

To tattoo ‘Invictus’ on your arm and show it off is another thing altogether. It tells of two qualities: a monumental egotism, and a willingness to taunt. The second is perhaps the more digestible.

It’s a Maltese staple in things like politics and feasts. We even have a word for it: ‘sawwathom’ (‘wound them’, loosely translated). Not especially becoming for a prime minister, but still.

Tattoo aside, Muscat’s last days in office are turning out to be a masterclass in egotism and plain nastiness, or maybe in something more sinister altogether. Last week, for example, he spent tens of thousands of euros on a three-day family holiday to Dubai. There’s everything the matter with that, but let’s focus on two things.

First, Muscat is a prime minister whose popular charge sheet includes graft and having received dodgy gifts, among other things. First-class air fares are the preserve of three kinds of people: the very rich, passengers flying on corporate perks or the recipients of someone else’s largesse.

We know, by his own declarations of assets, that Muscat is not a rich man. We also know that this was a private visit and therefore not paid for by the State. That leaves us wondering whose generosity it was that forked out the cash.

It is, of course, possible that this was a holiday paid for by, say, his parents as some kind of valedictory gift. Still, a sensible politician in his situation would not expose themself to this kind of doubt. Even if Muscat is clean in this, he’s made himself look tainted. I’d say it was rather strange of an artful dodger to have suddenly become so foolish and unthinking.

Second, the Queen’s lesson. I’d have winced if the Muscats had gone on a weekend trip to a cheap Airbnb in Catania, simply because this is not the time for the top job in the country to be taking holidays.

In Australia, the prime minister was absolutely murdered by the press for leaving the flames behind. He had to cut his trip short and apologise, and he is still being heckled at every turn.

If any holiday of any sort is in bad taste, a luxury trip to Dubai is a slap in the face. Muscat is not just insensitive: he’s oblivious, reckless and nasty. Just the sort of things you’d expect a guy who had ‘Invictus’ tattooed on his arm to be, in fact.

I really can’t understand what sort of game the prime minister (he still is) is playing. He’s up to something dark, no doubt about it. The least we can do is not let him launder his legacy.

mafalzon@hotmail.com