Animal rights activist Moira Delia walked out of a television programme during a live interview on Tuesday after being called a liar.

The walkout, from TVM’s progamme Insights, took place following a heated argument during which Delia claimed there were photos to prove that zookeeper Chris Borg was keeping a bear on a chain.

Borg accused Delia of lying saying that no animals were ever brought out on a chain at his zoo.

Writing on Facebook, Delia insisted she has no reason to lie and said it was unacceptable that she was not given time to make her point.

“I take my work very seriously and I have no reason to lie. My sole interest is to be a voice for animals.”

Delia said that in her post that she had been quoting 4 Paws International, a professional organisation that carried out intensive scientific studies on exotic and wild animals around the world.

“Why should I lie when the truth and reality are written black on white and can also be seen in every animal documentary on our media,” she wrote.