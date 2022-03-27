Mick Schumacher insisted Saturday ‘I’m OK’ but he will not take part in Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after crashing his Haas car at 240kmh in qualifying on Jeddah’s high-speed street circuit.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok. Thank you for the kind messages. The car felt great @HaasF1Team, we’ll come back stronger,” tweeted the 23-year-old German driver who was airlifted to hospital after the crash.

Haas, meanwhile, said they will run just one car in Sunday’s race with Kevin Magnussen carrying their hopes.

“Schumacher was taken to the trackside medical centre following a significant accident at Turn 12,” said Haas in a statement.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta