Infrastructure Malta is to introduce more temporary lanes after the closure of the main road between Pietà and Floriana caused traffic havoc on Monday.

Triq l-Indipendenza was closed for maintenance works, creating gridlock around the central part of Malta. One motorist reporting that it took almost 90 minutes to get from Mosta to Msida on Monday morning. The bus service also reported considerable delays.

The roads agency had announced the works last week, saying the lanes would be closed until August 11 for maintenance and resurfacing.

A spokesman for Infrastructure Malta told Times of Malta said Malta Public Transport (which operates the bus service) and Transport Malta had been consulted about the works and temporary arrangements and had approved them.

But the traffic arrangements are now being revisited.

“After further discussions held today, improvements to the approved traffic management plan, namely the opening of additional temporary lanes, will be implemented in the coming hours,” the spokesman said.

“Infrastructure Malta will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities to minimise such inconveniences in delivering these road improvement projects,” he added.

No further details were immediately available.