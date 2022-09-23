One only realises how many things we take for granted until we are deprived of them and Anatole Debono, 43 who is married with two children is testimony to this.

Many recognise Anatole from his long and successful football career where he played Premiership football for 10 years. At the end of his career he experienced vision loss - that is when he was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis: a neurological condition.

When Anatole came across a person with MS on one of Bjorn's fundraising telethons, his wife says: "He fell to his knees and cried... That's when I realized that I needed to contact Bjorn (Formosa) and see how he could help".

Anatole nowadays receives all the necessary therapy and equipment to live freely and with dignity, without many of the obstacles MS brings about.

For Anatole, the diagnosis was a big shock: "Today I'm unable to kick a ball even though I played football for more than 20 years."

Anatole with his wife on their wedding day.

Anatole’s biggest worry is that he may find it difficult to play with his children: "My son is very understanding, he often rushes to help when he sees me.”

"Many things are taken for granted in our daily lives. This condition starts to make everything difficult, even getting out of bed... you start to see that you no longer have the strength to do simple things," his wife explains.

Anatole played football for more than 20 years.

ALS Malta+ is helping hundreds of people like Anatole. "Neurological conditions are increasing in Malta, we are currently supporting more than 300 patients in Malta and Gozo. We provide free physiotherapy as well as any necessary medical equipment they might need. All this can be done only thanks to the generous people who donate during the telethon" Bjorn says.

On Sunday, September 25, the annual telethon will be held, this year in aid of DAR Bjorn Respite - ALS Malta’s newest project. Therefore, we urge you once more to help Bjorn realise this idea: "We will be HELPING MORE".

Bay Radio will also be organising a 30-hour radiothon to help kick-start this year's fundraising event. This will start from 6am on Malta’s number one hit music station, 89.7 Bay.