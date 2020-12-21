A Times of Malta photo depicting two nurses holding onto each other for support as they are about to treat coronavirus patients at Mater Dei Hospital has been selected by the WHO as its seasons greetings image.

The photo had gone viral in April after it was shared with Times of Malta, amassing thousands of views and shares on its social media platforms within hours.

The WHO Regional Office for Europe had spotted the photo on Times of Malta's social media platforms and asked for permission to use it.

In selecting the official seasons' greetings image, Faith Vorting, from WHO's communications office said: "It is such a powerful image – and perfect to express solidarity this year, also as it is the Year of the Nurse and the Midwife."

The WHO had already chosen the photo to use as part of its celebrations to mark International Day of the Midwife.

The nurse who took the photo had admitted at the time it was taken that emotions were high, especially since at the time the number of new cases had been increasing daily.