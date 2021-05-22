A giant image of the Yelkouan Shearwater (Garnija) formed by 500 pieces of coloured clothing laid out on the sand at Golden Bay has been produced by BirdLife Malta for the International Day for Biological Diversity.

The image was filmed from above for a Nature2020 in an international collaboration which saw giant images of endangered birds, plant and animal species transmitted on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The aim was to raise awareness on the importance of protecting the local nature and ecosystem.

BirdLife Malta was joined by Majjistral Nature and History Park for the initiative. The clothes to form the image were donated by the public and following the event they will be donated to the Inspire Foundation.