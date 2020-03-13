The Just Imagine films use innovative storytelling techniques and combine live action and computer-generated images, allowing viewers to imagine the thrill of driving or sitting in a new Jaguar F-Type.

The films are directed by William Bartlett, who won a BAFTA for his work on SS-GB and has created the title sequences for James Bond movies Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies and Spectre.

Designed to coincide with the new F-Type arriving in showrooms, they are the result of extensive collaboration between Jaguar, agency Spark44 and London-based Framestore Pictures.

Director Bartlett places the new Jaguar F-Type in different scenarios to highlight its features. It races alongside galloping horses to showcase the 2.0-litre Convertible model, leaps off a ski jump to promote the power of its 5.0-litre V8 R version and shows off its handling on a Hot Wheels-inspired track. It’s also the centre of attention as a photographer snaps images, and it shrinks to the size of a stitch in the trim to show its beautiful new interior.

The new Jaguar F-Type in the films looks more beautiful than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details.

A range of powerful, responsive engines includes four, six and eight-cylinder options, including a new 450bhp V8. They are all matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The new F-Type also offers more driver-focused technology, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and software-over-the-air functionality so future software updates can be made at the customer’s convenience. Two superb Meridian sound systems also offer enhanced sound reproduction.