The top three winners of ‘Imagining China’ – the 11th edition of the Children’s Art Competition co-organised by the Ministry for Education and Employment and the China Cultural Centre – are being exhibited at St Edward’s College, Vittoriosa, until today.

The competition theme was ‘The Fruitful Results Symbolising the Friendly Relations between China and Malta’.

The competition was open to students in Years 5 and 6 – Group A and those in Years 7 and 8 – Group B.

The first place in Group A was won by Michele Chircop from St Edward’s College (Year 6). Martina Grech from Sacred Heart College Junior School (Year 5) came second, while Catorina Jo Buhagiar from St Martin’s College (Year 6) won third place.

In Group B, Carl Gollcher St Edward’s College (Year 8) won first place. Jamie Scerri Richard from St Edward’s College (Year 8) came second and Filip Guth from St Edward’s College (Year 8) won third place.

The two schools that submitted the largest number of artworks were St Edward’s College and St Theresa College, Birkirkara Primary.