In a downbeat assessment of the world economy, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its 2019 global growth forecast, citing a broad deceleration across the world’s largest economies as trade tensions undermine the expansion.

In its half-yearly World Economic Outlook, the Washington-based IMF said it expected global growth to be three per cent in 2019, down from 3.6 per cent last year and a 0.3 percentage point cut from its April forecast. The forecast for 2020 was lowered to 3.4 per cent from 3.6 per cent forecast in April.

“The global economy is in a synchronised slowdown,” IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath said. The Fund also warned about the financial risks that stem from keeping interest rates too low for a long time.

Meanwhile, inflation in the eurozone slid to its lowest level in almost three years, further diverging from the European Central Bank’s (ECB) target, amid deepening concerns of an economic slowdown.

Prices in the currency block grew by just 0.8 per cent in the year to September, below initial estimates and far below the ECB’s desired rate of close to but below two per cent. In its September monetary policy meeting, the central bank launched a package of measures aimed at raising inflation and supporting weakening growth.

Finally, in the UK, shoppers were more careful in their spending in September despite rising wages, figures by the Office for National Statistics showed on Thursday.

This raises concerns about the health of the economy in the run-up of the UK’s exit from the European Union on October 31.

Retail sales volume, including vehicle fuel, was unchanged in September compared to August, which itself saw a 0.3 per cent drop. Sales were forecast to fall by 0.2 per cent.

On an annual basis, retail sales volume growth accelerated to 3.1 per cent in September, in line with expectations.

Consumer spending has been the biggest driver of British economic growth since the June 2016’s Brexit referendum, but the latest data confirm increasing signs that this is starting to soften.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.